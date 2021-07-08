Sponsor spotlight: Ready, set, celebrate — Sign Gypsies opens new locations in Edmonds and Bothell
Sign Gypsies, the nation’s largest yard sign company, announced Thursday its presence in the Greater Seattle area with the opening of its newest location, Sign Gypsies Puget Sound. Sign Gypsies’ popularity lies in the creativity and quality of its yard signs, which are rented for celebrations and occasions such as high school graduations, birthdays, holidays and weddings.myedmondsnews.com
