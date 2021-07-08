Cancel
Brookings, SD

Arnold Adams - Brookings

By Jul 8, 2021
Brookings Register
 12 days ago

Arnold K. Adams, 93, of Brookings, passed away on July 7, 2021, at home under hospice care surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Brookings. Burial will immediately follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Brookings. All are invited to join the family for a time of fellowship following burial at the Community Life Center, located directly north of the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Eidsness Funeral Home in Brookings.

