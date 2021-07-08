Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In on New Hampshire Warrant, Released Without Bail

Marilyn Manson has turned himself in to authorities on an active arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he was accused of assaulting a videographer in 2019. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the 52-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, reported to the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department on July 2. Last month, he had reached an agreement between New Hampshire officials and his attorney, Howard King, to do so.