FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For the first time in the history of Alaska, the position of Chief Justice of the Alaska Supreme Court is held by someone born in the state. Daniel Winfree was born in Fairbanks in the 1953, six years before the territory became a state. His family had been in the area for years, with his grandparents in Dawson, Yukon Territory and Alaska at the turn of the century looking for gold.