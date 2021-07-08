Cancel
Music

I Don't Know How to Explain It, but This Car Is Clairo

By Matt Moen
papermag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes memes make sense and sometimes people compare a young indie musician to an animated anthropomorphic car from a 15-year-old children's movie. It's difficult to understand where or how it actually came about, but the internet seems to be inexplicably convinced that Clairo looks exactly like the blue car from the 2006 Pixar film, Cars. Like all good shitposts, the assertion quickly became internet equivalent canon opening up the meme floodgates in the process.

