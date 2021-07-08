Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Black Widow' Can't Make You Care About Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow

By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut it will get you excited for Florence Pugh's Yelena. After nine movies and one tragic death, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, is finally the subject of her very own Marvel movie. Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, zaps back in the now overly confusing MCU timeline to give Natasha a solo adventure that succeeds more as an introduction to her successor, Florence Pugh's Yelena, than it does as any sort of ode to the original Black Widow herself.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wandavision#Russian#Americans#Macguffin#Soviet#The Red Guardian#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW's Legacy - Pop Jedi Digs In Ahead Of Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming Solo Film!

It's Tuesday, and that means a new Pop Jedi episode has landed over on CBM's YouTube channel!. With this week's upcoming release of Scarlett Johansson's solo Black Widow film, the Pop Jedi Order has decided to celebrate by opening the red ledger and honoring the cinematic legacy of one of the original Avengers; Natasha Romanoff A.K.A. "Black Widow". They've sprinkled in a little bit of pop culture news as well for good measure!
MoviesLoyola Phoenix

Farewell ‘Black Widow.’ Hello Yelena Belova.

It’s about time Black Widow got her own movie — she’s the female leader of the Avengers and played by one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood. Since her poorly-aged introduction in “Iron Man 2,” Natasha Romanoff has emerged as a trailblazing superhero. Her demise in “Avengers: Endgame” remains one of the most shocking and heartbreaking moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Black Widow’ Review: An Alternative Opinion

When you go into a Marvel movie, you more or less know what to expect: a mélange of fast-paced action, family-friendly humor, and jaw-dropping spectacle that are so perfectly balanced as to take your mind off the rigidly structured “hero’s journey” arc that they all invariably follow. The studio has mastered this formula so thoroughly that fans don’t need to worry about whether or not the latest superhero tale will be entertaining enough to be worth their time. Rather, they need to ask themselves where the latest entry will land closer on the rewatchability spectrum to rare missteps like The Incredible Hulk or more essential entries like Avengers: Endgame. And while 2021’s much delayed Black Widow may not quite rise to the top of the pile, it’s still a mostly satisfying action adventure that sticks the landing on almost all fronts, and only really suffers from its unfortunate placement in the greater franchise.
MoviesIndependent Florida Alligator

‘Black Widow:’ Marvel redeems its relationship with Natasha Romanoff

The red-headed and overly-sexualized spy Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) more than 10 years ago in “Iron Man 2.” After nine Marvel movies, the only female Avenger in the original six gets her own film. The star-studded film with Florence Pugh,...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Widow’ Nose Dives With Most “Stunning Crash” in MCU History

Black Widow was undeniably one of the most hotly anticipated movies of 2021. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its release for over a year, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company ultimately made the decision to debut the Scarlett Johansson MCU prequel simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney+ Premier Access tier for an additional fee of $29.99.
Moviesnohoartsdistrict.com

Black Widow and Summer of Soul

Black Widow and Summer of Soul movie reviews. Like many of you, I have been biding my moviegoing time with a fairly sizable home screen and an assortment of new films available via different streaming services. I wanted my first trip to the multiplex to be something approximating an “event.”
Moviesdanapointtimes.com

At the Movies: ‘Black Widow’ Showcases Johansson’s Final Marvel Role

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Taskmaster Actress Is Open To An MCU Return After Black Widow

Black Widow finally introduced Taskmaster into the MCU, but it also completely reinvented the comic book villain for the screen. The copycat hitman turned out to be – major spoilers incoming – Antonia Dreykov, the presumed deceased daughter of Red Room boss Dreykov (Ray Winstone), who had been mind-controlled by her father after her apparent death. At the end of the movie, Dreykov’s defeat left Antonia free, but where she goes next was left open-ended.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

SPOILERS: Black Widow’s Taskmaster actor discusses super secret villain role

Having been delayed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally released this month, and while fans will certainly be glad to see the MCU back on the big screen any Tony Masters fans out there would surely have been left sorely disappointed by the film’s big Taskmaster reveal.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Black Widow”: where is Natasha Romanoff buried

Finally, fans of the ex russian spy they were pleased to see the character’s grave, which is visited by his sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in the film’s post-credits scene. But where is his tombstone located? Will the Avenger’s corpse be there?. “Black Widow” has shown the dedication grave to...
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

6 things to know about Black Widow's comic book origins

The saga of Natalia Romanova, aka Natasha Romanoff, has come to its bittersweet end with the "Black Widow" movie. Probably. But here are six fun facts to know about the longtime Marvel character from the comics that spawned her. (Spoiler alert!) 1. She was a honey trap: In recent press...

Comments / 0

Community Policy