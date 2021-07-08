'Black Widow' Can't Make You Care About Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow
But it will get you excited for Florence Pugh's Yelena. After nine movies and one tragic death, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, is finally the subject of her very own Marvel movie. Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, zaps back in the now overly confusing MCU timeline to give Natasha a solo adventure that succeeds more as an introduction to her successor, Florence Pugh's Yelena, than it does as any sort of ode to the original Black Widow herself.www.thrillist.com
Comments / 0