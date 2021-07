Central Oregon’s premier soccer club, the Bend FC Timbers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Cole McCool as the Competitive Director of Coaching. McCool holds his USSF “B” license and has been involved in the sport of soccer as a player and coach for over thirty years. McCool began his playing career with one of the original Central Oregon clubs, Bend United. He went on to win a 4A State Championship with Mountain View High school and eventually played collegiately at UNLV, where he was a 4-year starter, team captain and Academic All-American. Upon graduation McCool transitioned to coaching, making stops at THUSC, Westside Timbers, Portland Thorns Academy and Linfield College.