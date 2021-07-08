Cancel
A Leonardo da Vinci the Size of a Post-it Sells for $12.2 Million

By Books
WRAL
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — A tiny Leonardo da Vinci sketch sold Thursday at Christie’s for 8.9 million pounds with fees, or about $12.2 million, a record price for a Leonardo drawing at auction. Leonardo’s delicate silverpoint study “Head of a Bear,” measuring just under 3 inches by 3 inches, and thought to...

