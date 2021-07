Although subscription services have grown across a number of categories, beauty remains the top area of interest for consumers. According to data from Emarsys, beauty boxes are the most subscribed-to box service in the U.S. Keeping up momentum, though, isn’t just about the products themselves. It’s teaching customers what to do with them. “We’ve seen a lot of our clients investing in the experience of helping their customers really use their product,” said Payal Hindocha, retail analyst at Emarsys. “It’s about creating that relationship and engagement with a customer.”