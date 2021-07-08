The 9 Best Jelly Nail Looks To Try ASAP This Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Slugging has taken the beauty world by storm. This is largely because the idea of covering your face in a thin layer of petrolatum jelly seems very counterintuitive: Won't that cause breakouts? If you are very dry, the answer is no. In fact, the occlusive will ultimately improve your skin long-term. But we very often associate this level of dryness with the winter months, which begs yet another question: Can you slug during the summer? To find out, we spoke with celebrity esthetician and eponymous brand founder Renée Rouleau. Ahead, what you need to know about slugging in hot and humid weather.