Family in Lafayette Injured While Setting off Fireworks From Balcony

SpotemGottem has been arrested in his home state of Florida. According to records obtained by XXL on Friday (July 16) via the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation inmate lookup, the 19-year-old rapper, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, has been in custody in Miami since just before 9 p.m. yesterday (July 15) on charges of Aggravated Assault With a Firearm, Firearm Possession as a Convicted Felon and Accessory After the Fact. He is currently being housed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.