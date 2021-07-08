Bill could limit state campaign contributions
Limiting campaign contributions for state officials and state candidates is the goal set by State Representative Erin Zwiener. House Bill 121, initiated by Zwiener, proposes to limit contributions to $5,000 per election, per individual, and $10,000 per election, per political action committee (pac). Texas has no contribution limit for state candidates and is one of 11 states without a campaign limit for state-level offices.haysfreepress.com
