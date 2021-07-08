Bill could limit state campaign contributions

LA VETO SESSION- Today Louisiana lawmakers will convene for the first time ever in a special session for the purpose of overriding Governor John Bel Edwards’ vetoes of bills passed in the recent regular session. This will test the limits of the Republican-dominated legislature’s power over the Democratic governor. This all takes place as the majorities of both the state House and Senate declined to return ballots to avoid the veto session. Edwards vetoed 28 bills which could be overturned however the likely focus of the session will be two bills: one that would prevent transgender student athletes from participating in a sport based on their gender identity AND another bill that allows persons 21 years and older to carry concealed- firearms without a permit. At his last press conference, Governor Edwards had this to say about the veto session.