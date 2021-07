The dog days of summer are certainly hitting the NFL world as we await the start of training camp later this month. With that comes predictions and odds on favorites for the upcoming season. These as always should be taken with a grain of salt, but they certainly embolden the fanatics for each team to voice their displeasure in their team’s rankings. For the New Orleans Saints faithful the newest rankings by Fox Bet has the Saints with the 7th best odds to win the NFC this year and Who Dat Nation may be scratching their heads at this one.