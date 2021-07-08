Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden Music Return Featured in New Mini-Documentary

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Were you there when Foo Fighters brought live music back to New York City? Even if you weren't one of those packing Madison Square Garden on June 20, you can certainly feel like you were and experience the exuberance of the night with a new mini-documentary produced by Madison Square Garden.

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The Foo Fighters#Live Music#Msg#Covid#The Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NY98online.com

Watch short documentary on Foo Fighters’ MSG reopening show

Madison Square Garden has released a short documentary about Foo Fighters‘ show at the famed New York City arena last month, marking its first full-capacity concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. The nine-minute film, titled The Day the Music Came Back, includes live footage...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a quick doc about the Foo Fighters bringing back live music to MSG

Last month, the Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden in NYC since the pandemic began. Here’s a short film about that night. (Via Gilles) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
MusicVulture

Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees Cover Is Pretty Much the Music Equivalent of Dan Flashes

High-end covers with distinctive keyboards and falsettos that are going up, up, up, and away? Hell, we don’t need to head over to Shops at the Creek to bask in the glory of the Dee Gees’ complicated “You Should Be Dancing” cover, which is the wildly funky Foo Fighters side project that celebrates the art of the disco. The way the guitar sounds criss-cross and drum patterns overlap; it’s so beautiful, and worth $450 to watch again. The Foos previously unveiled the cover during their June homecoming show at Madison Square Garden, where “You Should Be Dancing” was one of three encores. The band’s album, Hail Satin, will be released on vinyl July 17.
MusicKingsport Times-News

Foo Fighters to rock Alaska for first time ever

Not content to bring live rock n roll marathons back to the Lower 48, Foo Fighters have confirmed a three-show expedition to Alaska. The band will play its first ever shows in the Last Frontier August 17th and 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage and August 21st at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
New York City, NYtheprp.com

John Joseph (Bloodclot, Cro-Mags JM) Calls Out Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl For Playing Shows Exclusively To Vaccinated Fans

Cro-Mags JM frontman John Joseph has criticized Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for the band’s recent decision to play shows exclusively to fans fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Last month saw the Foo Fighters reopen the Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY with a 100% capacity show, which as per the venues updated safety policy, required all attendees over the age of 16 to provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination. Those who attended under the age of 16 were required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid test prior to entry.
Music92q.com

Timbs & Fitteds On Deck: VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From Madison Square Garden

VERZUZ has done much to keep the masses entertained dating back to the beginning of the still-prevalent pandemic, offering hours of must-see moments between some of our favorite musical acts. Now that outside is officially back open, the friendly battle slash celebration series has announced one of its biggest and most anticipated events yet with The Lox set to take on the Dipset crew live from New York City.
Musicwfpk.org

Foo Fighters preview new Dee Gees album

Foo Fighters new project, the Dee Gees, have given us a sneak peek at their new Bee Gees cover album, HAIL SATIN!, which arrives this Friday (7/16). The special LP features one side of Bee Gees songs. The other side contains live versions of some of the songs on Foo Fighters‘ recent album, Medicine at Midnight. The full track list is below. In the meantime, here are the Dee Gees covering “You Should Be Dancing”. Enjoy!
New York City, NYJamBase

Watch The Fearless Flyers Perform ‘Live At Madison Square Garden’

The Fearless Flyers opened up for Vulfpeck for the latter’s landmark headlining concert on September 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both bands have now released their sets as live albums, both titled Live At Madison Square Garden. Vulf’s live record arrived in late 2019. The Fearless Flyers’ is available on streaming services as well as in video format on YouTube, which is the subject of this week’s Full Show Friday.
Musicnickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind The Foo Fighters' Everlong

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is everywhere these days. He and the Foo Fighters just dropped a new disco album called "Hail Satin" in honor of Record Store Day under the moniker the Dee Gees, per Consequence of Sound. The album features covers of classic Bee Gees songs, a cover of Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing," and five live tracks of songs off Foo Fighters' latest album, "Medicine at Midnight," per the outlet.
Music940wfaw.com

Foo Fighters Heading To Alaska Next Month

Foo Fighters have announced the band's first Alaskan dates. Blabbermouth reported the band will hit Anchorage for a pair of shows set for August 17th and 19th at the Dena'ina Center, as well as August 21st at Fairbanks' Carlson Center. As we previously reported, the Foos were forced to postpone...
985theriver.com

Foo Fighters reschedule LA Forum concert that was canceled due to COVID

After scrapping a July 17 concert at The Forum in Los Angeles because of a case of COVID-19 in their camp, Foo Fighters have now rescheduled the show. The new date is Thursday, August 26, the band announced on Tuesday, and tickets to the original show will be honored on that date. The July 17 show was to have been the venue’s first full-capacity show in over a year.
New York City, NYvhnd.com

40 Years Ago Tonight: Van Halen Headlines New York City’s Madison Square Garden For The First Time [AUDIO]

New York City…Make it there and you can make it anywhere. On this night forty years ago Van Halen had officially made it…. On July 17th, 1981 the mighty foursome of David Lee Roth, Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony headlined the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time. Van Halen was on tour in support of its fourth studio album Fair Warning. Six months earlier, Eddie had made his very first Guitar World cover appearance dubbint him The New King of Heavy Metal Guitar. Roth graced the cover of magazine’s like Hit Parader , Sounds and Teen Beat. His posters hung on many-a-female bedroom wall. This was Van Halen IN…THEIR…PRIME.
Elmont, NYNewsday

John Mayer coming to UBS Arena, Madison Square Garden in 2022

John Mayer just joined The Weeknd on the UBS Arena’s 2022 concert roster. The 43-year-old singer-songwriter will headline the Elmont venue at Belmont Park on March 1. He'll also play Madison Square Garden on Feb. 20 in support of his new album, "Sob Rock," a throwback to the '80s that dropped Friday.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The War On Drugs announce new album & tour, making Madison Square Garden debut (BV presale)

The War On Drugs have announced their first album in four years, I Don't Live Here Anymore, due October 29 via Atlantic. Bandleader Adam Granduciel co-produced it with frequent collaborator Shawn Everett, and they made it in such legendary studios as Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The album's first single is "Living Proof," and though The War On Drugs were known for building songs with studio overdubs in the past, this one came together at LA's Electro-Vox studio as a live band, with Granduciel joined by bassist Dave Hartley, multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez. It's a lovely song that finds the band exploring their warm, folky side, and it comes with a video by Emmett Malloyy shot on 16mm at the historic Panoramic Studio in Stinson Beach, California. Check it out below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy