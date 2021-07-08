Daily Debate: Is Zelda’s Master Cycle Zero: Hunter Depicting a Lost Divine Beast, and Is She the Pilot?

Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Pulse of the Ancients to follow, please read at your own risk!. The first wave of DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity released a few weeks ago, and if you’re like me you’ve already blazed through it. In fact, I completed all of the content within the first week of its release and there was something that really stuck out to me, the Master Cycle Zero. One of the descriptions says that Zelda wished to be the pilot of the Master Cycle Zero. In the DLC the Master Cycle Zero is also described as “A vehicular weapon created by the Royal Ancient Lab, based on a Divine Beast destined for a hero, as described in an ancient text.” In Champions’ Ballad Link is the hero that pilots the Master Cycle Zero, so why Zelda, and the three versions of the Master Cycle Zero are depicted like a horse (identical to the one from Breath of the Wild), the Sentinel is also depicted like horse with additional armor, and the Hunter model is depicted like and eagle or a hawk. The depiction of the cycle and the bird of prey design for the Hunter made me wonder if the Master Cycle Zero: Hunter is depicting a lost Divine Beast, and could Zelda have been its pilot?