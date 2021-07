MASONTOWN — An Albright man died after an ATV accident Saturday, according to the West Virginia State Police. Jeremy Lee Adili, 35, was driving a two-seat Polaris RZR, according to Trooper T.P Nicholson, who was called to the scene about 9 p.m. Saturday. Adili was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. He was deceased at the scene.