Popular Wisconsin Brewery Opening Second Location in Southeast Minnesota
Soon Southeast Minnesota residents and visitors will have another amazing place to enjoy some great beers and an amazing atmosphere. Hop & Barrel Brewing Company has already seen its success shine through at their Hudson, Wisconsin location. Their followers come from all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and now Southeast Minnesota residents won't have to travel very far to get a taste of their brews.1039thedoc.com
