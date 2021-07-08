Cancel
Florida State

FSU’s Opening Nights announces 2021-2022 season lineup

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening Nights at Florida State will be presenting 29 live performances this fall, bringing a full season of world-class talent back to campus. “We are thrilled to be back on FSU’s campus and at full capacity in our venues,” said Michael Blachly, director of Opening Nights. “Patrons will see a mix of new and familiar artists that will also participate in Opening Nights in Class, an in-person educational program at FSU for students both on and off campus.”

