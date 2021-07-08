Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Tranquility Beach Anguilla Resort Announces One-Third of its Condominiums on Meads Bay Beach Have Sold or are Under Contract and Launches Summer 2021 Promotion

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

MEADS BAY BEACH, Anguilla (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Tranquility Beach Anguilla, Anguilla’s newest condominium resort on Meads Bay Beach, is pleased to announce that five of its 15 luxury condominiums have sold or are under contract. The West End boutique resort is now offering 10%, on average, off of the standard purchase price for the next three purchase contracts received by August 31, 2021. Under this limited-time summer special, condominiums are available from $675,000 USD to $2,050,000 USD. As an added incentive, buyers will pay no out-of-pocket Homeowners’ Association (HOA) dues until March 31, 2022.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Beach#Beaches#Real Estate#Condominium#Homeowners Association#Hoa#Prweb#Free Simple Title#60 40#Yancy Interiors Home#Travel Leisure#Covid#Cdc#Sunset Homes Anguilla#Aries Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Cape May, NJAtlantic City Press

Montreal Beach Resort and Boarding House in Cape May raise $3,500

Cape May — Cape May hotels, the Montreal Beach Resort and its sister property, the Boarding House, raised $3,500 this spring for the Cape May Community Food Closet and the Cape Regional Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. The funds were raised through bookings of a special hotel package, which provided a...
Travelwdwinfo.com

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Review

I recently had the chance to stay overnight at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort – the last Walt Disney World resort on my list for never having stayed there. Before I get into all of the details of this particular resort, I’d like to share how much I think the theming of each of the Walt Disney World resort hotels as a whole matters when you’re deciding on where to stay during your vacation. The resorts are not necessarily themed around Disney theme parks, movies, or characters. Instead, some are inspired by various locations worldwide, with simple nods to Disney sprinkled throughout the property. For example, if you don't like the look of the tropics, you might not want to choose Disney's Old Key West Resort – even though it's one of my favorites!
TravelPosted by
TravelNoire

A $73,499 Per Person World Cruise Sold Out In Under 3 Hours

Some people would give anything to travel the world — even if that means forking over almost $75,000 to do so. Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 132-night “world cruise” sold out in just under three hours last Thursday despite a steep price tag and pandemic-related concerns hovering around the travel industry.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Altamer Resort’s Blue Diamond Villa Re-opens in Anguilla this Fall

As summer travel plans are coming to a wrap, a recent survey conducted by Destination Analysts shows that for the remainder of the year, 56.2% Americans are most likely to travel to a beach destination and resort. Altamer Resort’s Blue Diamond villa will be re-opening right on time for fall...
Travelshermanstravel.com

Smart Stay: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, is located on the beautiful island of St. Lucia, where turquoise waters wash over white sand beaches. The resort has a range of amenities and accommodations, including beachfront bungalows for a romantic getaway. There are 79 guest rooms and villas. What You Need to Know...
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Beaches for Adoption: How One Spanish Island Is Protecting Its Coast

We're dedicating our July features to the world’s most beautiful and unique beaches and islands. With many travelers finally able to take the coveted beach vacation they’ve had to put off for over a year, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the sensational coastlines and calm waters that nab a starring role in our dreams. Dive into our features to learn more about off-the-radar beaches you should consider for your next trip, how one Spanish community came together to save its coastline, an ultra-exclusive Hawaiian island you might not have heard of, and game-changing beach hacks recommended to us by the experts.
Travelluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Hilton Beach Resorts In The World

What are the 10 best Hilton beach resorts in the world? Hilton has some brilliant hotels and resorts and includes the luxury brands of Waldorf Astoria, LXR Hotel & Resorts, and Conrad. The best way to get a discount at a Hilton hotel is to book with an elite Preferred Partner Impresario agency like our luxury travel concierge. See what our clients say about us and how thrilled they are with the extra benefits we provide at no extra cost.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

As Spain's beaches fill up, a seaside resort sends in the drones

SITGES, Spain, July 15 (Reuters) - With a summer heatwave sending hordes of people to the beach, authorities in the northeastern Spanish seaside town of Sitges are trialling the use of drones to monitor crowds in real-time and counter a rapid rise in COVID-19 contagion. "It's a pioneering system," said...
Florida Statelive5news.com

Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31. According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

IHG Rewarding Escapes Summer 2021: Save 10 Percent, Earn 20 Percent Hotel Credit, Up to 30 Percent Dining Credit in Middle East, Africa, and India

You can enjoy discounts, breakfast, hotel credits, and food and beverage credits at participating hotel and resort properties of the InterContinental Hotels portfolio of brands in the Middle East, Africa, and India through Saturday, September 18, 2021…. IHG Rewarding Escapes Summer 2021: Save 10 Percent, Earn 20 Percent Hotel Credit,...
Lifestylefsrmagazine.com

Naples Grande Beach Resort Names Marcos Seville Executive Chef

Naples Grande Beach Resort announced the appointment of Marcos Seville as the new Executive Chef. Marcos Seville is a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY. An active member of C-CAP, the largest independent culinary / hospitality scholarship program in the country, Seville had accepted a scholarship to attend CIA and joins the Naples Grande Beach Resort team with an exceptional culinary education.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Manathai Koh Samui Will Be Rebranded As Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort

For more than 70 years, Outrigger Hospitality Group has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawaii to premier resort destinations in Fiji, Thailand, Guam, Mauritius and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company currently operates and/or has in development 38 properties with approximately 6,500 rooms – inviting guests to ‘Escape Ordinary’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Sandals and Beaches Resorts launches flash sale offers

Clients can receive an extra £100 off any new booking to Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, when they book to travel between now (July 14) and October 31. Holiday bookings must be made by August 3 and must be booked via the Sandals Resorts’ UK call centre. Agents can quote SUMMER100 on behalf of their clients to qualify.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.
Posted by
The Independent

Royal Caribbean Cruises will now allow non-vaccinated passengers after Ron DeSantis threatened to fine them

A major cruise liner will allow those in the US who have not taken the coronavirus vaccine on its ships after the governor of Florida threatened to fine companies for asking patrons to prove they have taken the shot. The Miami Herald reported that Royal Caribbean International previously planned to only allow vaccinated passengers onto its ships, but announced in a Friday press release that they were reversing course. The company said it would recommend that its passengers take the vaccine, but said it would not require it. Previously the company stated that it intended to enact vaccine protocols suggested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy