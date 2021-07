AKRON, Ohio — A woman is dead and man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. Officers were called to the residence on the 400 block of West Thornton Street at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday. Police found the 20-year-old woman behind the home dead of a gunshot wound to the head. The 21-year-old male also had a gunshot wound to the head, police say, but survived.