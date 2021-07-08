Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Matthew Carswell Promoted to Senior Account Executive at Leading Crisis Communications Agency Red Banyan

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Red Banyan, a crisis management firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communications issues, has promoted Matthew Carswell to Senior Account Executive. Based in the Fort Lauderdale, FL office, Carswell will be responsible for handling high-stakes crisis PR accounts, media relationship development, content creation, digital marketing and project management.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Communications#Crisis Management#Senior Account Executive#Prweb#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
Collegesdrexel.edu

Senior Vice President for University Communications Lori Doyle to Retire

Below is a message from Drexel President John Fry:. After successfully leading university-wide communication efforts that markedly strengthened Drexel’s reputation and reach over the last decade, Senior Vice President for University Communications Lori Doyle has decided to retire, effective December 31. Lori came to Drexel in 2011 with 25 years’...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, Fashion and Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Senior Account Executive to join its thriving Fashion team, which works with both men's and women's fashion and accessories brands. The ideal candidate will support the senior staff on brand launches, on-going product placement, executive profiles, press previews, large scale events and managing junior staff.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...
Businesstheregistrysf.com

Pacific Program Management Promotes Six-Year Veteran of the Firm to Lead North America Region for Major Client Account

SEATTLE, Wash. – July XX, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Teal Jarzyna to Director of North America for its Amazon account. Responsible for helping move and launch people and space over the past six years, she has worked across multiple service lines for the client, with a focus on improving quality and consistency of project delivery as the global e-commerce leader expanded.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Leadspace Welcomes Bob Strohmeyer as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Leadspace, the leading business-to-business (B2B) customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced Bob Strohmeyer as its chief customer officer. Joining the Leadspace mission to give enterprise companies a single source of truth for customer intelligence, Strohmeyer brings a wealth of expertise and a fanatical focus on helping clients achieve measurable business results.
Businessmartechseries.com

red violet Appoints Industry Executive Jim Greenwell to Lead Identity Division

Newly Launched Division to Accelerate red violet’s Expansion and Innovation within the Identity Solutions Market. Red Violet, Inc., a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the formal launch of its Identity division and the appointment of Jim Greenwell as General Manager. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Brendan...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

CBS News Promotes Lance Frank To Senior VP, Adds New Communications Duties

CBS News has upped Lance Frank to senior vice president of communications, with an expanded portfolio. Frank, who had been VP of communications since 2019, will add oversight including 60 Minutes+, the race and culture unit and cross-division initiatives. He will continue to oversee communications for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and the Washington bureau.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Ali Fee PR Is Hiring A PR Account Executive In New York, NY

Ali Fee PR provides media relations, digital strategy, influencer seeding, celebrity outreach, and more to our exciting roster of fashion and lifestyle clients. We were founded ten years ago with the intention to act as an extension of each client, and you can read more about our philosophy here on Forbes - https://www.forbes.com/sites/autumnadeigbo/2018/05/31/how-to-choose-the-right-publicist-advice-from-the-pros/?sh=69e6496a466a.
Businessnashvillemedicalnews.com

BlueCross Leaders Promoted within HR, Strategic Communications

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee recently announced the promotion of two current leaders to senior management roles within the company. Roy Vaughn has been elevated from senior vice president (SVP) and chief communications officer to SVP and chief human resources officer at BlueCross. He will now oversee all HR and Properties & Corporate services functions including recruiting, talent management, compensation, benefits, corporate and regional facilities, as well as safety and security.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Diversified Communications Announced Promotion of Whit Mitchell to CFO

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Today, Diversified Communications’ President & CEO Theodore Wirth promoted Whit Mitchell to Chief Financial Officer. Mitchell joined Diversified in 2013 and served as Corporate Vice President of Finance since 2018. He has since taken thoughtful steps to ensure the continued health and prosperity of the company. Most recently, his leadership was a critical part of Diversified Communications overcoming the recent pandemic.
Los Angeles, CAfashionista.com

RK Communications Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In Los Angeles

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial account coordinator for its West Hollywood satellite office. The ideal candidate will report in to the senior account team and handle day-to-day account tasks across the company’s Los Angeles roster of brands. An enthusiasm for collaboration is a must. An individual in this...
BusinessAmerican Banker

HSBC tells senior executives to prepare for management revamp

HSBC Holdings’ streamlining drive has reached its top executives, with the bank promising to shake up a “hierarchical culture.”. Several hundred managers will have their “leadership bands” altered over the coming months, according to an internal memo from human resources chief, Elaine Arden, seen by Bloomberg News. Europe’s largest bank...
BusinessDeadline

Fox Names Coca-Cola Executive Brian Nick Chief Communications Officer

Fox Corp. Tuesday named Brian Nick Executive VP and Chief Communications Officer. He’ll be based in Los Angeles and report to chairman-CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Nick joins Fox from Coca-Cola Consolidated, where he leads all internal and external communications. He previously led crisis communications and national media relations for Walmart, served as communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and chief of staff to former U. S. Senator Elizabeth Dole. He begins his new role with Fox at the end of July.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
BusinessMySanAntonio

CIENCE CEO John Girard Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

DENVER (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. This week, Comparably announced their winners for Best CEOs for Women based on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about their CEO over a 12-month period. CIENCE CEO John Girard placed #34 on that list, with a 95%+ approval rating. Given the emphasis on creating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy