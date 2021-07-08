Crews clean 1,000 gallon fuel spill at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hazmat and environmental crews continued cleaning up a fuel spill until after midnight at Forbes Field. About 1,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Freeman Holdings Fuel Farm on the Topeka Regional Airport Property. Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority officials say the crews left at around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They say the HazMat Response Inc of Olathe crew will be back sometime today to finish clearing the area.