Reggaeton isn’t all that old in the grand scheme of things, yet there’s an industry-wide yearning for the halcyon days of early perreo, which was fostered in Puerto Rico’s Black communities in the Nineties and 2000s. Artists from Bad Bunny to Rauw Alejandro have offered up tributes to the sounds of their predecessors, reminding listeners that there’s plenty of history to excavate despite the genre’s relative youth. But while newer acts have had to dig deep to capture the throwback energy that everyone is after, some veterans have been around long enough to pull from their past to shape the present.