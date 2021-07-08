Cancel
Joplin, MO

Guest speakers on tap for caregiver support group meeting

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 12 days ago

The Freeman Health System caregiver support group will host guest speakers from the Independent Living Center and Joplin Ministerial Alliance at its next meeting.

Skip Webber and Shelly Goerz, of Independent Living Center, will discuss services and durable medical equipment offered through the center. Donna Mikhail, with Joplin Ministerial Alliance, will offer tips on how to relieve stress from a ministerial viewpoint.

Facilitated by Freeman Geriatric Center social worker Jennifer Berry, the support group meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 15, at the Freeman East conference rooms. Physical distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced.

RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or call 417-347-8463.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
