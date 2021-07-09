Potter, Randall counties see increase of active COVID-19 cases over past week
The number of active COVID-19 cases increased over the past week in Potter and Randall counties, according to data from the city of Amarillo's public health department. According to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the two counties have seen an increase of 65 total COVID-19 cases since July 1, bringing the area’s total to 34,841 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.www.amarillo.com
