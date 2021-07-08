Cancel
Lewis County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

