Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
