Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Does Patriots Receiver N'Keal Harry Fit What the Vikings Could Use in a WR3?

By Will Ragatz
Posted by 
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqH4r_0arUQpD900

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has had a very disappointing start to his NFL career since being drafted 32nd overall just two years ago. Whether the problem has been the fit in New England or a lack of ability, it hasn't worked out. Harry has just a 45/414/4 line in 21 games, which is extremely underwhelming production from a first-rounder.

Earlier this week, Harry's agent formally requested a trade from the Patriots, citing a belief that a fresh start will benefit his client. It's expected that Harry will be moved before training camp and won't cost very much. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted that he's talked to a league executive who thinks the price could be a conditional sixth-round pick.

The last sentence of that tweet is important. Harry's primary problem in the NFL has been generating consistent separation. He has decent speed (in the 4.5 range), but acceleration and sudden changes of direction aren't strong suits for him athletically. What allowed him to dominate in college — he racked up a 155/2230/17 receiving line over his final two seasons at Arizona State — was his size, physicality, and leaping ability. It hasn't translated to the NFL yet, but some team will trade a late-round pick and take a shot on his contested catch skills and overall physical profile at 6'3", 225.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xn2wk_0arUQpD900

Does a player like Harry make sense for the Minnesota Vikings, who could desperately use an upgrade at their WR3 spot? Maybe, but probably not.

The argument for the Vikings taking a chance on Harry is that they've already got two of the best route-runners in the NFL leading their WR corps, so they don't necessarily need another master separator. In theory, Harry could fill in for Kyle Rudolph as a red zone presence while learning a lot about route-running from Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. He's got a little juice after the catch, great size, and might be worth a dart throw as a 23-year-old former first-round pick.

With all of that said, I don't think it's a move Rick Spielman and company will make, even if the cost is just a conditional late-round pick. They've already been through a similar situation with Laquon Treadwell, a physical wide receiver who turned into a first-round bust because he couldn't get open consistently. As we've seen from the Vikings' decisions to keep Chad Beebe around year after year, they seem to prioritize separation ability in their WR3. An ideal third receiver behind Thielen and Jefferson would have some inside-out versatility, which also isn't Harry.

So while Harry may still have some upside in the NFL, I don't think the fit in Minnesota makes much sense. The Vikings are looking for a WR3 who can reliably get open on short and intermediate routes for Kirk Cousins while Jefferson, Thielen, and the team's two tight ends do most of the damage. Plus, we know how much Spielman values late-round picks. I doubt he'd give one up for a receiver who doesn't seem to possess the traits the Vikings look for in their wideouts.

Never say never, but if the Vikings do make a move for a receiver, I'd be surprised if it was Harry. There are some free agents out there who could be signed without surrendering draft compensation. The most likely outcome might just be that Minnesota feels content heading into training camp with Beebe, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, K.J. Osborn, and a few undrafted rookies battling for roster spots and playing time.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
36
Followers
159
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Kirk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Espn#Arizona State#The Minnesota Vikings#Wr#Wideouts#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what rattled Patriots' ecosystem, leading to N'Keal Harry trade request

The New England Patriots had an ecosystem that worked, and it worked for two decades with Tom Brady at the helm. Since Brady’s departure last offseason, Bill Belichick hasn’t had the same control and pull that was apparent with Brady around. N’Keal Harry’s recent trade request is one of the biggest examples of this. Players don’t typically go public with their desire to leave the team and it’s possible that Brady’s influence was strong enough to prevent it.
NFLaudacy.com

What team would even trade for N'Keal Harry?

On Tuesday, through his agent, N'Keal Harry formally requested a trade from the Patriots. It's been a disappointing two seasons in New England after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and it seems he feels he can benefit from a change in scenery. But it's...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Tom Brady To Blame For N’Keal Harry Trade Request? Ex-Patriot Explains

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson on Tuesday connected a few dots that suggest Tom Brady indirectly is responsible for N’Keal Harry requesting a trade from New England. Basically, as Johnson explained on NBC Sports Boston’s “Boston Sports Tonight,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his players are acting much differently these days, one year removed from Brady’s decision to leave New England and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.
NFLBleacher Report

Potential Trade Destinations for Patriots' Former 1st-Round WR N'Keal Harry

It looks like yet another highly drafted New England Patriots wide receiver will exit Foxborough a bust now that N'Keal Harry's agent has relayed his client's request to be traded. The 2019 first-round pick won't likely fetch a lot on the trade market because he's caught just 45 passes in...
NFLYardbarker

Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Trading for Wide Receiver N'Keal Harry

The representatives for New England Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry have made it known the 23-year-old is seeking a new team to play for. Jamal Tooson, Harry's agent, released a statement Tuesday detailing the formal trade demand. "For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots...
NFLYardbarker

Three potential landing spots for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

It’s pretty clear that Harry doesn’t feel as though he’s gotten a fair enough share of opportunities since entering the NFL out of Arizona State as the 32nd overall pick in 2019. An ankle injury slowed Harry down during his rookie campaign, and picking up the Patriots’ complex system under...
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants don’t need to trade for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

While some may view the NY Giants as a plausible fit for disgruntled Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry, it’d be better for the G-Men to say ‘no.’. The NY Giants deserve a lot of credit for trying to build up the best possible offensive array of weaponry this offseason to support their embattled quarterback, Daniel Jones, who’ll need as much help as he can get if he hopes to move the G-Men’s offense away from the 31st-overall ranking it had in 2020.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Patriots wideout N’Keal Harry requests trade; could Chiefs be interested?

According to his agent, Jamal Tooson, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has formally requested that the Patriots trade him to another team. “For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to put a plan in place to allow N’Keal to thrive in New England,” Tooson said in a statement obtained by NFL Network’s Mike Garfaolo. “Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college. Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That’s why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client.”
NFLPosted by
Boston

Sports Q: Have the Patriots underused N’Keal Harry?

Throwing him the ball? That would have been a fine plan if the goal was to go three-and-out in the most annoying fashion possible. Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry may attend training camp, after all

On July 6, Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry requested a trade. His agent, Jamal Tooson, released a statement via Twitter reading in part, “following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp [July 28].”
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Patriots’ N’Keal Harry wants out of New England, agent says

N’Keal Harry wants out of New England. The Patriots wide receiver requested a trade from the organization on Tuesday, his agent said in a statement that was obtained by the NFL Network. “For the past several months, I have been working in cooperation with the Patriots behind the scenes to...
NFLYardbarker

NFL Rumors: Should Falcons Trade For Patriots WR N'Keal Harry?

Julio Jones is now with the Titans and the Atlanta Falcons need a No. 2 weapon. Could Patriots disgruntled wide receiver N'Keal Harry be the answer?. According to Jamal Toonson, Harry's agent, the former first-round target is wanting a trade just two years after being selected. When drafted out of Arizona State, the plan was for him to become a No. 1 receiver in Foxborough.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots insider provides update on N’Keal Harry trade situation

The New England Patriots have been dealing with an official trade request for weeks now, as wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants to get a fresh start elsewhere after two lackluster seasons with the team. After recording just 45 catches since 2019, Harry has been relegated to a backup role on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy