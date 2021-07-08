Notebook: Mets-Pirates Rained Out, Nimmo Dealing With Shoulder Soreness, Stock Optioned To Syracuse
In the words of the great DJ Khaled in reference to all the postponed Mets games this season: "Anotha one." The Mets suffered their second postponement in the last three days and third in the past week due to heavy rain storms and flooding. And they will now be forced to play their 10th doubleheader of the season, as well as four games in three days against the Pirates over the weekend.www.si.com
