Yankees carved up by Mariners’ top pitching prospect, Logan Gilbert

The Seattle Mariners are recalling outfielder Jarred Kelenic, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. After much controversy earlier this year about service time manipulation and the resignation of Mariners president Kevin Mather, the star prospect was initially promoted in May. However, he struggled in his first 23 games to a line of .096/.185/.193, producing a measly wRC+ of 11. This slump caused the Mariners to option the rookie back to Triple-A Tacoma in June. Since that time, Kelenic has fared much better against Triple-A pitching, with a line of .306/.386/.622, for a wRC+ of 135. One very encouraging sign is Kelenic’s strikeout rate. After striking out in 28.3% of his plate appearances at the big league level, he has cut that essentially in half, to 14.3%, since his demotion.