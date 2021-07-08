Yankees carved up by Mariners’ top pitching prospect, Logan Gilbert
SEATTLE — The Yankees’ offensive festival came to an end in their series finale in Seattle, a dreary 4-0 loss to the scrappy Mariners. Gone were the three-run first innings and home runs into the stratosphere. Instead, they were sliced, carved and diced by Logan Gilbert, the Mariners’ top pitching prospect. Making his tenth start in the big leagues, the 2018 first-round draft pick from Stetson University — the school that also produced Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber — gave the Yankees fits all afternoon.www.nydailynews.com
