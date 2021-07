The New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets are fierce rivals, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that from the offer Kevin Durant extended to one of the most intriguing youngsters in the NBA today, Immanuel Quickley. Speaking to the media on Wednesday night, Quickley revealed that the Nets’ scoring machine asked him to come with him in a workout in Vegas, per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York. Of course, Quickley isn’t one to pass up on such an opportunity to learn tricks and tips from one of the most lethal bucket-getters in the history of the game.