Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rookie Logan Gilbert shines as Mariners shut out Yankees 4-0

By TIM BOOTH
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9ony_0arUPxJA00

SEATTLE (AP) — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert’s day only got better from there.

“I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home runs, that stuff will happen. I’m not going to beat myself,” Gilbert said. “I don’t want to walk people. I want to fill up the zone. I want to get after them. If they hit it, they hit it, but I’m not going to beat myself. I’m going to make them beat me.”

Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Thursday.

Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization.

Gilbert was dominant, allowing his only baserunner on Giancarlo Stanton’s double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees were otherwise void of runners against Gilbert.

Gilbert (3-2) set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired his final 18 batters.

“He was going to be aggressive and he went out and executed,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Nothing really fazes Logan. I’ve said it many times before, he’s well beyond his years and it’ll serve him well in his career, there’s no question about that.”

Paul Sewald struck out a pair in the eighth and Kendall Graveman closed out the one-hitter in the ninth, extending the streak to 22 consecutive batters retired before hitting DJ LeMahieu with a pitch.

Aaron Judge hit into a game-ending double play, and Graveman got into a stare down with LeMahieu as the Yankees briefly milled on the field.

“I don’t want to get into it. He through one in on (Rougned Odor), he threw one in on me. It looks suspicious, but it’s just baseball,” LeMahieu said.

New York was held to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019, vs. Tampa Bay and dropped to 3-8 when going for a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.

“Frustrating that we got held down but also credit to Gilbert. He was tough and on his game today,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.

After throwing mostly fastballs the first time through the Yankees order, Gilbert began spinning more sliders the second time through. The result was weak contact, uncommitted swings and a handful of strikeouts. Gilbert had 18 swings and misses, 11 coming on his slider.

New York threatened in the second after Stanton’s leadoff double, but J.P. Crawford made an excellent off balance throw to get Brett Gardner at first base for the final out and save a run.

Gary Sánchez hit one home run distance in the seventh but pulled it foul by a few feet down the left-field line.

“Sneaky fastball. He can get it up there on the radar gun. ... He kind of settled in and start throwing some pretty good sliders and he shut us down,” LeMahieu said.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery (3-4) pitched well with the exception of the two long balls. Montgomery threw 6 2/3 innings allowing four hits and struck out nine.

Seager’s homer came one day after the Mariners celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut. Moore’s homer was more unexpected. Montgomery recorded the first two outs of the inning with ease, but gave up a two-out single to Luis Torrens and Moore followed with his eighth home run.

Mitch Haniger hit his 19th homer in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta.

MORE ON GILBERT

Gilbert is the first Mariners pitcher to throw at least seven innings, strike out at least eight, walk none and allow one or fewer hits since Felix Hernandez’s perfect game in 2012. Per Stathead’s database, Gilbert is the 17th pitcher under age 25 since 1990 to post a stat line with those numbers and first since Colorado’s German Márquez in 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Boone said OF Miguel Andújar reported some soreness in his hand and wrist from his final at-bat in Tuesday’s game. Boone said Andújar had X-rays and an MRI but the team was waiting for results. ... RHP Michael King was played on the 10-day injured list due to a right middle finger contusion, retroactive to July 5. IF/OF Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his place. ... LHP Zack Britton threw to hitters before Thursday’s game and depending on how he feels coming out of it could be activated this weekend in Houston. Britton has been out since June 26 due to a left hamstring strain.

Mariners: Servais said it’s likely Seattle will have a bullpen day on Sunday when it faces the Angels after LHP Justus Sheffield went on the 10-day injured list with a forearm strain. Servais said an exact timeline on Sheffield is unknown but he’s not expecting him to be ready coming out of the All-Star break. General manager Jerry Dipoto told the team’s flagship radio station that Sheffield also has an oblique strain.

Yankees: LHP Nester Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.29) will start Friday’s opener in Houston. It will be the second straight start for Cortes after working out of the bullpen previously.

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales (1-5, 5.82) tries to rebound from one of his worst starts as the Mariners open a series with the Angles. Gonzales lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs and three homers in a loss to Texas last weekend.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

509K+
Followers
281K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Miguel Andújar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#The New York Yankees#Trainer S Room#Mri#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Andujar responds to Cashman criticism in big way

If Gary Sanchez can rediscover his talent when all seemed lost, maybe Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar can, too. At least that is representative of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s thinking Tuesday — even before Andujar answered the call with three hits, including a home run, in a 11-5 win against the Angels.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

10 MLB star players most likely to be traded at 2021 deadline, ranked

Major League Baseball’s non-waiver July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching. MLB teams are determining whether they want to ‘sell’ off their star talent in order to acquire young, future assets or ‘buy’ premier talent to contend for a championship this season. According to reports, the slumping Chicago Cubs are...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Punishment Announced For Yankees Fan Who Threw Baseball

On Saturday night, a fan at Yankee Stadium crossed a clear line when he threw a baseball and hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo in the back. Less than 24 hours later, the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball have come down hard on the perpetrator. The...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get good news about injured Corey Kluber, Luis Severino

Aaron Boone had good news to report on Saturday. Yes, really, good news remains possible for the Yankees in a season that seems headed to irrelevancy. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is making progress from a right shoulder strain and could throw a bullpen session by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Luis Severino will throw live batting practice on Sunday in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury. The plan is for Severino to do that a second time before going on a rehabilitation assignment.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros shut out by Yankees, open series with a loss

On Friday with a sold-out crowd at Minute Maid Park, the Astros’ offense was off for the second night in a row and the team opened the series against the Yankees with a 4-0 loss. It was the second time Houston has been shut out in the current campaign. In...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Costly error, homers hurt Aaron Nola in loss to Yankees

A costly throwing error and a pair of New York Yankees home runs helped cut Aaron Nola’s start short as the Philadelphia Phillies lost the first game of the teams’ series 6-4 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium to drop to 47-46 on the season. The Phillies held a 2-1 lead...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees’ main deadline targets appear to be trio of outfielders

Here’s the sad truth for the Yankees: if a team’s entire trade deadline ethos can be determined by a seven-game stretch prior to the deadline, then they probably aren’t buyers. This Yankee team is a see-saw wrapped in an enigma-riding a roller coaster, and just when you’re out, they send...
MLBItem

Two homers sink Montgomery as Yankees fall to Mariners 4-0

SEATTLE - Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Thursday. Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees 0, Mariners 4: Dominant pitching, long ball doom Yanks

An overpowering outing from rookie Logan Gilbert, two shutdown innings from the Seattle bullpen, and three Mariners home runs negated a quality start from Jordan Montgomery today at T-Mobile Park. The 4-0 loss prevented the Yankees from completing the series sweep and also ended New York’s three-game win streak on an eerily quiet note.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Edge Mariners 5-4

The New York Yankees edged the Seattle Mariners 5-4 last night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Aaron Judge’s two-run homer in the second inning was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead. Luke Voit had a two-out RBI single in the first inning and Gleyber Torres followed with a two-run single as the Yankees scored three in the first inning for the second straight game.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees call up outfielder Ryan LaMarre after brutal Tim Locastro injury

The Yankees lost yet another outfielder when Tim Locastro was placed on the 10-day IL with what the Yankees called a right ACL injury. Aaron Boone said Locastro tore the ACL Saturday night after Locastro banged his knee while making a leaping grab in foul territory in the first inning of their win over Boston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy