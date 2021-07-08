Is Jesse McCartney Releasing Music from ‘The Masked Singer’?

He’s been the youngest vocalist in ‘00s boy band Dream Street, before floating into pop radio in 2004 as the floppy-haired teenage “Beautiful Soul” singer -- and of course for us Gen Z-ers, the cameo-making musical crush of London Tipton on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He’s also been a grown pop star toying with R&B, with a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 smash in 2008’s “Leavin’,” as well as the songwriter behind mega-hits like Leona Lewis’ chart-topper “Bleeding Love,” a live-horn fanatic a number of years after on 2014’s underrated In Technicolor, a voice actor for one of gaming’s most respected RPGs, and even a turtle rocking some leather pants on national TV (on The Masked Singer, that is).