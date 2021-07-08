Cancel
Music

Is Jesse McCartney Releasing Music from ‘The Masked Singer’?

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse McCartney, or “Turtle” to The Masked Singer super fans, posted a teaser on Instagram featuring “new” music. The singer has yet to reveal exactly why he recorded “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal, but we do know it has something to do with his time on the FOX show.

talentrecap.com

