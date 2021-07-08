Nightclub owner buys former home of Falling Rock Tap House in Denver

A Colorado ranch established in 1862 that currently serves as a popular wedding venue hit the market on Thursday for an asking price of $11.5 million. Deer Creek Valley Ranch, located at 64407 U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey, once served as a stagecoach stop between Denver and Fairplay and hosted one of the first post offices in the area, according to records. Now, the 165-acre ranch, which is less than an hour from Denver, still boasts mountain views, sweeping meadows, abundant wildlife and riding trails.