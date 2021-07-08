Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Nightclub owner buys former home of Falling Rock Tap House in Denver

By James Rodriguez
Posted by 
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The buyer owns several other clubs in Denver and is also taking over the building once occupied by jazz club El Chapultepec in a separate deal.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Denver Business Journal

Denver Business Journal

Denver, CO
760
Followers
1K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/denver
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Falling Rock Tap House#Jazz Club El Chapultepec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Denver Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Tasa Consulting LLC and Lima Street Pub LLC

Denver area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 9, 2021. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 28 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -51% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Advertising Agencies

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). Strategus, Parallel Path, Webolutions and Wit Digital, ranked Nos. 3, 11, 20 and 22, respectively, on last year’s List did not respond in time for publication.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

12-story hotel proposed near Denver's Mission Ballroom

The hotel would be part of a 14-acre, mixed-use project in Denver's River North Art District. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

This ex-Walmart exec had an ‘Undercover Boss’ experience at a Denver startup

The former Walmart and Home Depot exec went from consultant to CEO of a Denver smart sprinkler startup. 2021 Most Admired CEO (Deadline is August 9, 2021) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a historic moment. Do you know an executive who deserves the title? Nominate her/him today.
Colorado StatePosted by
Denver Business Journal

165-acre Colorado ranch with popular wedding venue hits market for $11.5M (Photos)

A Colorado ranch established in 1862 that currently serves as a popular wedding venue hit the market on Thursday for an asking price of $11.5 million. Deer Creek Valley Ranch, located at 64407 U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey, once served as a stagecoach stop between Denver and Fairplay and hosted one of the first post offices in the area, according to records. Now, the 165-acre ranch, which is less than an hour from Denver, still boasts mountain views, sweeping meadows, abundant wildlife and riding trails.
Denver, COPosted by
Denver Business Journal

Capital One picks Denver for 3rd airport lounge location

Denver International Airport travelers will soon be able to relax from their travels in a new airport lounge expected to open in 2022. Capital One (NYSE: COF) announced that it is opening its third lounge location at DIA. The location is in addition to lounges planned for Dallas/ Fort Worth Airport, opening this fall, and Dulles International Airport in Virginia, opening in mid-2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy