6 tips to move safely if you are moving to Arizona
According to a Zillow survey, Phoenix is among the top cities for “the highest net inbound moves in the first 11 months of 2020.”* For people who are not prepared for the high temperatures, it is important that they are aware of the safest way to arrive in Arizona—especially if they are moving during the intense summer heat. If you are moving to Arizona, consider the following packing tips to ensure that you have a safe, effective move:azbigmedia.com
Comments / 4