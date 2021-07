If you’re looking for the best elotes in Boyle Heights, look no further than Memo’s Munchies. Small business owner Guillermo Morales, aka “Memo,” has been servicing the Boyle Heights community for over 20 years. Whether he’s on the corner of César Chavez and Savannah or Saratoga and 1st street, Memo’s Munchies is easy to spot. Look for two rainbow colored umbrellas, a red tarp over the hot dog section, and a long (but fairly quick) line waiting to be served by Morales and his wife. Together, they run Memo’s Munchies and stay open until midnight most nights.