Watch now: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili work out for NBA teams
Former Illinois men's basketball star Ayo Dosunmu is on track to become the first Illini player to be selected in the NBA Draft since former big man Meyers Leonard was chosen 11th overall by the Porrtland Trail Blazers in 2012. The 6-foot-5 guard is projected as a late first-round pick by CBS Sports and The Ringer, and he looked to raise his draft stock even more in a workout for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.qctimes.com
