In the past several years, supercars have become a more and more popular topic for the general consumer basis. While once reserved as ideas for the wealthier car enthusiasts, YouTube sensations have shown that some supercars can be purchased for a more affordable price with some elbow grease, spiking the interest in supercars by quite some bit. Along with that, smaller manufacturers and companies have stepped up to throw their hats in the ring with their own supercars, such as the SSC Tuatara and Rimac Nevera. But, according to Robb Report, the tried and true option of the year comes from McLaren, which received the honor of having the ‘Best Supercar of 2021’.