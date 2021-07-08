Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Scotland’s first carbon capture and storage system to be developed by 2027

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMPFS_0arUNvTI00
Grangemouth oil refinery (PA Archive)

Ineos Chemicals Grangemouth Ineos FPS and Petroineos have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Acorn CCS Project.

Operation of the new storage system, which will cover the whole Grangemouth site, is hoped to start in 2027 and will be linked to the Acorn CO2 transport and storage system in the north east of Scotland

Investment at the Grangemouth site will enable the capture and storage of approximately one million tonnes a year of CO2 by the same year, with scope to increase this by further significant volumes beyond then.

Andrew Gardner, Ineos Grangemouth chairman, said: “Ineos and Petroineos at Grangemouth recognise the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our industrial processes.

“As a one of Scotland’s largest manufacturers and employers, we acknowledge that we are operating a CO2 intensive industry and we have a significant role to play in helping Scotland reach its Net Carbon Zero target by 2045.

“We have already made significant reductions since taking ownership of the site and we are delighted to be taking this further by supporting the Acorn CCS Scottish Cluster bid.

“Once operational, the carbon capture and storage system will provide an essential route to permanently and safely capture and store CO2 emissions for large industrial emitters throughout Scotland with significant positive impact for Climate Change and the country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ftuuw_0arUNvTI00
Ineos (PA Archive)

Ineos and Petroineos say they have already reduced CO2 emissions at the Grangemouth site by 37% since taking ownership in 2005 – with this project increasing emission reduction in Scotland to more than 50% compared to 16 years ago.

Storegga is the lead developer of the Acorn Project.

CEO Nick Cooper said: “The Acorn Project partners (Storegga, Shell and Harbour Energy) are delighted that Ineos and Petroineos have entered into an MOU with Acorn, which is a really significant step in managing Scotland’s industrial emissions.

“The Acorn CCS and hydrogen project is advanced, highly scalable and has clear visibility of a large CO2 customer base.

“Acorn provides critical carbon reduction infrastructure to the growing Scottish Cluster of emitters and to the wider UK.”

The Scottish Government’s Just Transition Minister Richard Lochhead welcomed the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaOaU_0arUNvTI00
Richard Lochhead (PA Archive)

He said: “Grangemouth is a leading manufacturing centre in Scotland and will play a vital role in our just transition to net zero. This announcement is an important step for unlocking that potential.

“We are supportive of the Acorn project, considered the most advanced CCS project in the UK.

“It, and the wider Scottish Cluster, has vast potential to support decarbonisation in Scotland, the UK and the wider world.

“Vitally, CCS also presents a huge opportunity to harness the skills and expertise of our current workforces to create many good, green jobs in the coming years.

“It is critical that the UK Government selects Acorn and the Scottish Cluster to be among the first CCU clusters to be awarded funding through its current cluster sequencing process.

“Today’s announcement from Ineos and Petroineos further strengthens the case for UK Government support.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lochhead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Storage System#Uk#Ineos#The Acorn Ccs Project#Scotland Investment#Co2#The Acorn Project#Shell#Harbour Energy#Acorn#Scottish#The Scottish Government#Ccs#The Uk Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Freeport plan risks undermining devolution, Scottish and Welsh ministers warn

UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments. Scottish Government ministers have made plain they will “challenge any attempts by the UK Government to impose their model in Scotland by legislating in devolved areas”, insisting such a move would be a “breach of the spirit of the devolution settlement”.
Energy IndustryFree Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Carbon capture is the key to emission-free power

Wind power and believe they are in the overwhelming public interest. That might seem surprising coming from a guy who also strongly supports coal and the oil and gas industry, but it should not be. Thanks to technological advances, the cost of solar and wind for electricity production has dropped...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Government of Canada invests $2.6 million to improve alfalfa growth and develop a grassland carbon offset system

SAWYERVILLE, QC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of over $2.6 million to Canadian Forage and Grassland Association (CFGA) to support three projects that will assess and improve alfalfa growth using artificial intelligence and will develop a Canadian grassland carbon offset system. Alfalfa is a key forage crop producers rely on to capture and fix carbon, return nutrients to the soil and improve soil health.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

UK CCS body picks new CEO

The current CEO of the CCS trade body announced his decision in April to pursue other opportunities. A UK carbon capture and storage group said July 20 it had selected Ruth Herbert, a climate leader with government experience, as its next CEO. Herbert, currently the director of strategy and development...
Energy Industrykitco.com

Russia's Nornickel produces first batch of carbon-neutral nickel

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a press-release, Nornickel stated that measures to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions have been recognized by the...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

ExxonMobil signs MoU to join carbon capture project in Scotland

HOUSTON (ICIS)--ExxonMobil has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Scotland, the company said on Friday. The project plans to capture and store approximately 5-6m tons/year of carbon dioxide (CO2) by 2030 from gas terminals at the St Fergus complex at Peterhead, Scotland, which includes the energy major’s joint-venture gas terminal.
BusinessDezeen

"World's first carbon-neutral cement plant" to be built in Sweden

Cement giant HeidelbergCement has announced plans to eliminate carbon emissions from a plant in Sweden in a bid to decarbonise one of the world's most polluting industries. The German company intends to upgrade a factory at Slite on the Swedish island of Gotland, which is operated by its Cementa subsidiary.
Industryoffshore-technology.com

Shell plans to build carbon capture storage facility in Canada

Royal Dutch Shell is planning to build a large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its Scotford Complex near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada. The Scotford Complex is located adjacent to the company’s 100%-owned refinery and chemicals plant. Expected to be developed in phases, the proposed Polaris CCS project forms...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Shell sees opportunity as carbon capture market evolves

Capturing greenhouse gas emissions and burying them underground is one way the world is hoping to slow global warming. It also could be a money-maker for the oil and gas firms developing the technology. The industry has been using carbon sequestration for decades as a way to pump more hydrocarbons...
Industryjwnenergy.com

Shell proposes new carbon capture and storage project at Scotford Complex

Shell Canada Ltd. has proposed a plan to build a large-scale carbon capture and storage project at its Scotford Complex near Edmonton. Carbon capture and storage projects use technology to capture carbon dioxide and store it underground instead of allowing it to be released into the atmosphere. Shell says it...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Shell unveils carbon capture project in Canada's Alberta province

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Tuesday it plans to build a large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project near Edmonton, Alberta, joining a number of other companies proposing clean energy initiatives in Canada's main oil-producing province. The Polaris CCS project would have capacity...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Indian ashram deploys solar+storage system

A small Indian ashram on a hill by the banks of the river Ganges now has a new and unusual attraction. The ashram in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, produces all of its electricity from a small rooftop solar+storage system. Loom Solar, a PV module maker and EPC specialist, was tasked with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Norway's ACC to offer CO2 capture and storage service

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian company Aker Carbon Capture (ACC) said on Monday it would launch a service offering the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial processes and its subsequent storage. The company, previously a division of oil services company Aker Solutions, said it saw increased interest from potential customers...
Energy Industryrock947.com

Chemicals giant INEOS backs Scottish carbon capture and storage

LONDON (Reuters) – Chemicals giant INEOS said on Friday it will work with the Acorn carbon capture and storage project to help develop Scotland’s first carbon capture storage system. Some scientists say technology to capture and store carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be needed to meet climate goals set by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy