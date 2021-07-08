Truck driver cited in Monday crash on I-90/39

The crash that diverted traffic from Interstate 90/39 for about nine hours Monday started when a semitrailer truck’s tires dropped onto the gravel shoulder, according to a State Patrol accident report.

A report on the similar I-90/39 crash that diverted traffic in Janesville on Tuesday was not yet available.

The report says driver Roberto Villanueva Lozano, 60, of Miami, was traveling north at 9:35 a.m. Monday when the truck went onto the shoulder of the right-side northbound lane just south of Milton-Harmony Townline Road.

The driver then steered sharply left, causing the rig to cross both northbound lanes and hit the concrete barriers separating northbound and southbound traffic, according to the report.

The impact pushed the barriers into the southbound lanes, which were then crashed into by two southbound trucks—a box truck and a semitrailer truck. The report says those drivers did nothing to contribute to the crashes.

Lozano was driving a 2018 Freightliner, which continued north for about 300 feet before stopping and catching fire. Flames had fully engulfed the rig by the time firefighters arrived.

The report lists “driver actions” as speeding, failure to control, running off the roadway and failure to stay in a lane. He was cited for unsafe lane deviation.

The truck was owned by VS Express of Palatine, Illinois.

The driver of the box truck, a man from Poynette, sustained a “suspected minor injury.”