Brown County, WI

Governor’s Office: Line Veto has ‘No Effect’ on Progress of South Bridge Project

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) – Backers of the South Bridge project in Brown County might’ve broken a slight sweat after the governor signed the new state budget on Thursday. One of his more than fifty line-item vetoes included drawing a line through a piece that would direct the DOT to add an interchange to the I-41 expansion project where I-41 intersects with Southbridge Road/French Road. That interchange is expected to be one of the first steps of the overall project.

