Georgia football podcast: National writer predicts championship for UGA ‘sooner rather than later’

By Brandon Adams,
dawgnation.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,478 (July 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan said about Georgia’s national championship chances on SEC Country Live Wednesday afternoon.

