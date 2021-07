Madewell and ThredUp Inc., today announce the launch of “Madewell Forever” — Madewell’s new resale platform. The platform is powered by thredUP’s Resale-as-a-ServiceR (RaaSR), the leading technology and logistics platform creating circular fashion experiences for a number of the world’s leading brands and retailers. This collaboration deepens Madewell’s long-standing commitment to circularity and its existing partnership with thredUP, becoming their first RaaSR client to launch a 360-resale platform that allows their community to both clean out their closets and shop secondhand. Madewell worked closely with thredUP to develop a unique, white-labeled resale channel including a digital shop – the first of its kind enabled by thredUP’s RaaSR program.