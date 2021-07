Ian Krol was very clear about his intentions during Spring Training this year when he remarked, “I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t have.”. It was quite a bold statement for a guy who had pitched only one game in the Majors since 2017, but Krol had the work ethic and the focus to back up every word. The Tigers doled out the ultimate reward for that never-give-up mentality on Wednesday, announcing they had purchased the reliever’s contract from Triple-A Toledo.