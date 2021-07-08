What you need to know to run in Riverside County’s special elections this November

Residents hoping to run for office in Nov. 2 special elections in Riverside County can start the process next week. Starting Monday, July 12, the nomination documents will be available at the appropriate city clerk’s office for city council races and at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters for all other offices. Further details about what is required of candidates for office, which typically includes residency in the district which they hope to represent, being a registered voter and sometimes other requirements, are available from those offices.