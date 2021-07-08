Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

What you need to know to run in Riverside County’s special elections this November

By Beau Yarbrough
Riverside Press Enterprise
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents hoping to run for office in Nov. 2 special elections in Riverside County can start the process next week. Starting Monday, July 12, the nomination documents will be available at the appropriate city clerk’s office for city council races and at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters for all other offices. Further details about what is required of candidates for office, which typically includes residency in the district which they hope to represent, being a registered voter and sometimes other requirements, are available from those offices.

www.pe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Elections
Riverside County, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Hemet, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#Local Election#Race#Hemet City Council#Registrar Of Voters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy