So. “Freedom day”. For the health secretary, the prime minister and the chancellor of the exchequer it was over before it even dawned, a bit of political time travel impressive even for Javid, Johnson and Sunak, the three horsemen of the Covid apocalypse.For it was them above all others behind the rush to chuck the masks and ditch the social distancing. Now they’re confined to barracks, themselves quarantined on the very day of liberation. Were we not all so concerned for their wellbeing we might find it grimly, richly ironic. Maybe somewhere a few England players are having a...