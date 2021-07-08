Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Condo boards can be notoriously secretive. Will the Surfside collapse change that?

pbs.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera America#Pbs Newshour#Surfside#Cnn International#Pbs#Abc News#Cbsn#Cnn International#Newshour#Yahoo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unscripted remarks start to haunt President Biden

President Biden has been more freewheeling with his remarks in the last few weeks, leading to slip-ups the White House has had to clean up. The most recent example came Friday, when Biden accused Facebook of “killing people” because of the misinformation spread on the social media network about coronavirus vaccines.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The founding myth of Trumpism is a fake

(CNN) — The founding myth of Donald Trump's political career goes something like this: He descended down a golden escalator at Trump Tower, surrounded by an organic mob of well-wishers all there to see him announce his 2016 campaign for president. "You know the famous escalator scene," Trump once said...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

White House has held discussions with Fox News over its Covid-19 coverage

(CNN) — The White House is trying to fix the problem of slowing Covid-19 vaccinations by engaging with an unlikely source: Fox News. The network, which Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch has called the "loyal opposition" to President Joe Biden's White House, has been a hub for vaccine hesitancy and outright hostility. As the pandemic has gone on, and Covid-19 vaccinations have slowed, vaccine resistance among Republicans -- the Fox News audience base -- has been a recurring theme, leading many observers to scrutinize Fox's coverage.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Psaki confirms more breakthrough COVID cases in White House that were not disclosed

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday confirmed that there have been breakthrough COVID-19 cases among White House staffers that had not previously been disclosed. Psaki, during Tuesday’s White House briefing, confirmed reports that a vaccinated White House official and a vaccinated staffer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for coronavirus after attending the same event.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News denies contact with White House about vaccine coverage

Fox News issued a scathing rebuke to reporting from CNN on Tuesday suggesting the network held talks with officials in the White House Communications Office about how the network should cover coronavirus vaccines. CNN, citing a single anonymous source, reported there have been high-level talks between network staffers at the...
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New book shows top US generals planned ways to stop Trump in case of coup

The top US military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, was so shaken that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup after the November election that Milley and other top officials informally planned for different ways to stop Trump, according to excerpts of an upcoming book obtained by CNN. CNN’s Jamie Gangel has more.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former Fox executive calls network "poison for America"

Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch "owes himself a better legacy than a news channel that no reasonable person would believe," former Fox executive Preston Padden wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast, published Monday. Why it matters: Padden was president of network distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company for seven...

Comments / 0

Community Policy