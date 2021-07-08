Residents in Rockport get a break from the rain

After days of nonstop rain, residents in Rockport finally are getting a small break from the crazy weather the Coastal Bend has been experiencing.

The break in the rain has given residents like Margaret Rodgers, who lives on Fuqua Street, time to clean up her home, she said.

Now, Rodgers says, she can finally see her street.

"Slowly the water is receding, so we can see the street a little bit which is something good," she said.

Lynn Simpson, who also lives on the same street, says the weather has been out of control this year, not providing Rockport residents with a break.

"This weather has been crazy weather this past year," Simpson said. "Because we have had more rain, it's like a monsoon really."

Rockport Chief of Police Greg Stevens says Rockport residents can still expect a good amount of rain to fall into the weekend and his department is ready to assist in any way it can.

"We have had to do some rescues to get people out of cars," Stevens said. "Our folks throughout the night have been able to reach people at this point using some high profile vehicles."

