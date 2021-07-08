Dexter Gets Bloody; Michael C. Hall's Important Message; Icy New Logo?

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter revival for Showtime, it was a pretty momentous occasion. Writer & editor Scott Reynolds and director & EP Marcos Siega celebrated the 100th day of filming (a very good sign if Hall was right when he referenced the series return dropping this November). A little less than a week later, Reynolds is back to let fans know that Dexter aka "Jim Lindsay" is pulling a "Rodney Dangerfield" and going back to school. In his tweet, Renolds shared a look outside of the Iron Lake High School for filming. Of course, that brings to mind such wonderful scenarios as Dexter being a part-time guidance counselor, maybe a coach? And who wouldn't want to see him on the PTA or a prom committee- even better? A chaperone at a school dance!