Dexter Gets Bloody; Michael C. Hall's Important Message; Icy New Logo?
Thursday has definitely proven to be a news-filled day for showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter revival for Showtime. Earlier today, writer, editor & EP Scott Reynolds let fans know that Dexter Morgan aka "Jim Lindsay" was pulling a "Rodney Dangerfield" by going back to school with an image shot outside of Iron Lake High School before filming. Now we're getting a sense of just how bloody the day got with a follow-up tweet from Reynolds teasing blood-stained water on the ground of a parking lot.bleedingcool.com
