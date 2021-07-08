High Point woman finds ideal location for new bakery

HIGH POINT

Traci Thompson’s living her dream in High Point, and so far her dream smells delicious.

Thompson is the owner of Sweet Dough Bake Shop, a new bakery that opened June 12 in the Heron Village shopping center on N.C. 68 north, in the former Juice Batch location.

“This has been a lifelong dream for me,” the 38-year-old High Point woman says. “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

Thompson and her husband, Ray, decided to give the bakery business a try after moving back to the Triad about a year ago. They had met in Greensboro 11 years ago, and then Ray’s job took the couple away from North Carolina — first to New York City and then Seattle. When the coronavirus pandemic set in last year, they decided to move back to High Point, where Traci has family.

It wasn’t long before they began talking about Traci’s dream to open a bakery, and then the pandemic forced Juice Batch to close.

“When we realized that location was empty, we were like, this is the perfect spot,” Traci recalls. “We decided to just do it.”

Traci grew up learning to bake from her mother and grandmother, and she has incorporated some of those family recipes into the smorgasbord of offerings at Sweet Dough — banana pudding, cupcakes and a coconut icebox cake, for example.

She also has incorporated some of the favorite baked goodies she and Ray discovered at bakeries and coffee shops in New York and Seattle, such as the sticky buns that are quickly becoming a signature item at Sweet Dough.

“Those were our favorites from Seattle,” Traci says. “They were from this coffee shop there that had cinnamon rolls and sticky buns as big as your face. I perfected the recipe. Mine is a brioche bread, so it’s not sweet — the only thing that’s sweet about it is the topping.”

Another sweet seller has been Ooey Gooey Cookies, which have a crisp outer shell but are, well, ooey and gooey on the inside. They come in two varieties — chocolate chip and chocolate chip walnut — and can be topped with ice cream from nearby Homeland Creamery.

If your mouth’s still not watering, there’s plenty more to tempt your tastebuds: Peach cobbler. Blueberry lemon cloud. Cruffins (a hybrid of a croissant and a muffin). Oreo brownies. Bread pudding. A variety of pies and cakes, sold by the slice or the whole thing.

The menu also includes milkshakes and a full coffee bar.

“We’re not a cupcake shop or a cake shop, although we do sell those,” Traci says. “But we try to have a variety of things, and not just the everyday things you normally see when you walk into a bakery. We try to be innovative, and we try to be seasonal. Every time you come in, you’ll see something different.”