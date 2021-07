The Cubs and Cardinals are back at it this week, with a four-game set in St. Louis (games 1 and 3 are going to be on ESPN, if that’s your jam). With two below-.500 fourth place teams, this particular series probably doesn’t carry too much weight in the division race, but, hey, the Cubs have beaten the Cardinals in 6 out of 8 games so far this season. I want to see that continue. Even if your focus is on securing a better draft pick in 2022, there’s plenty of games to lose against other teams the rest of the way.